Razer's Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse hits $45, its best price of 2020

Razer’s excellent Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse is on sale for its best price of 2020. Amazon is selling the Basilisk X for $45. We also saw this mouse hit $45 in January. It usually sells for around $60.

We reviewed the non-X wired version of the Basilisk, giving it four out of five stars while calling it “a great FPS mouse.” Today’s sale version is very similar, though it lacks the “thumb clutch” feature that the wired version had.

The Basilisk X includes a speedy 16,000 DPI sensor with the usual pre-sets offered through Razer Synapse (800, 1,800, 4,500, 9,000, 16,000). The big feature, though, is Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless connectivity, which provides similar responsiveness to a wired mouse. As for battery life, Razer says the Basilisk X lasts up to 285 hours with HyperSpeed (2.4GHz wireless) and 450 hours over the more casual Bluetooth connection.

Razer also provides a two-year warranty for the mouse.

The Basilisk X has 6 programmable buttons, and Razer says they are designed to last for up to 50 million clicks, or one Diablo III game (kidding...mostly).

[Today’s deal: Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless mouse for $45 on Amazon.]