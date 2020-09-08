Deal

Get set for school with a lengthy free Microsoft 365 (aka Office) trial

Best Buy is offering three months of Microsoft 365 Personal or Family for free

Contributor, PCWorld |

microsoft365family
Microsoft

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Anyone who wants to experience Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) for the start of the school year can get in on the fun without spending a dime until next semester. Best Buy is offering a free three-month trial of Microsoft 365 via its online store when using the promo code M365FREETRIAL at checkout, which will save you $30 on a Personal or $40 on a Family subscription.

The two flavors of Microsoft 365 differ according to the number of people that can use the product. Personal is for one person, while Family provides licenses for up to six people. Microsoft 365 can be installed by a single user across multiple devices including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. The only catch with this deal is that you have to sign-up for auto-renewal so if you don’t want to pay for a full year ($70 for personal or $100 for Family) be sure to cancel before the trial runs out in December.

Whichever version of Microsoft 365 you choose, you'll get access to the latest versions of the full Office suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook on either Windows or Mac, as well as Access and Publisher (Windows only). On top of that, Microsoft offers 1TB per person of OneDrive storage and 60 free minutes of Skype calling every month.

[Today’s deal: Free three-month trial of Microsoft 365 Personal or Family with promo code M365FREETRIAL at Best Buy]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes