Get set for school with a lengthy free Microsoft 365 (aka Office) trial

Anyone who wants to experience Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) for the start of the school year can get in on the fun without spending a dime until next semester. Best Buy is offering a free three-month trial of Microsoft 365Remove non-product link via its online store when using the promo code M365FREETRIAL at checkout, which will save you $30 on a Personal or $40 on a Family subscription.

The two flavors of Microsoft 365 differ according to the number of people that can use the product. Personal is for one person, while Family provides licenses for up to six people. Microsoft 365 can be installed by a single user across multiple devices including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. The only catch with this deal is that you have to sign-up for auto-renewal so if you don’t want to pay for a full year ($70 for personal or $100 for Family) be sure to cancel before the trial runs out in December.

Whichever version of Microsoft 365 you choose, you'll get access to the latest versions of the full Office suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook on either Windows or Mac, as well as Access and Publisher (Windows only). On top of that, Microsoft offers 1TB per person of OneDrive storage and 60 free minutes of Skype calling every month.

[Today’s deal: Free three-month trial of Microsoft 365 Personal or Family with promo code M365FREETRIAL at Best BuyRemove non-product link]