WD's superb Black NVMe SSD won our Editors' Choice award, and it's never been cheaper

Putting an SSD in your computer is heavenly, but to have an NVMe drive is divine. If you want to join the celestial realm of PC storage, Amazon is selling the 500GB WD Black SN750 SSD for $63. That’s the all-time low price and about $10 to $20 off the prices we’ve seen since the spring.

We reviewed the WD Black NVMe SSD last year, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editors’ Choice award for its fantastic all-around performance, good pricing, and excellence during large write jobs. “WD’s Black SN750 NVMe SSD is just about the best combination of price and performance on the market,” we said at the time. This drive is aimed at gamers, but you definitely don’t have to be shooting digital baddies to see the difference this drive makes in your PC’s performance. You’ll love it if you move big files around, too.

In our tests, the SN750 hit 2,574 Megabytes per second in sequential write speeds and 3,485 MB/s in sequential reads. Those are some solid numbers and well above what you’ll find with hard drives and 2.5-inch SATA III SSDs.

The key is to make sure you have an M.2 slot in your PC or laptop that supports this drive. But don’t throw out that hard drive if you upgrade. While NVMe drives are nice, the capacity of this one isn’t that much in 2020, and a hard drive to complement it completes a very nice storage set up.

[Today’s deal: 500GB WD Black SN750 SSD for $63 at Amazon.]