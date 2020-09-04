The Gigabyte Aorus 15P is aimed at professionals

Gigabyte's new Aorus 15P is for professionals. Professional gamers, that is.

As its name implies, the Aorus 15P features a 15.6-inch screen, as well a 10th-gen, 6-core Core i7-10750H and GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q or GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. The laptop is expected to be on sale immediately, with the price starting at $1,599.

The laptop's configuration can have 8GB of RAM up to 64GB of DDR4/2666 RAM. Two M.2 slots handle storage, and the battery is a beefy 94-watt-hour cell. Because it's for pro gamers, the keyboard is naturally per-key RGB.

What's interesting to us is the choice of panels. Again, Gigabyte said the design is based on input from pro gamers, but the 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS panel with 144Hz refresh made us pause. We've already seen 300Hz panels in MSI's GS66 Stealth, and this week Alienware announced it will use a 360Hz panel in its newest Area 51m. So yeah, count us among the underwhelmed on the 144Hz panel choice.

At least the port selection is healthy, with three SuperSpeed (5Gbps) USB-A ports, one SuperSpeed (5Gbps) USB-C, a full-size HDMI 2.0, and miniDisplayPort 1.4. You also get an analog combo jack and UHS-II card reader, plus a dedicated charging jack for the 180-watt or 230-watt power brick. Oddly, there's no Thunderbolt 3 listed among its specs, which feels like another oversight.

The Aorus 15P is reasonably light at 4.4 pounds. That's not as light, as say, the XPG Xenia 15, which is 4 pounds but comes with a 9th-gen Core i7 6-core chip, instead of the 10th-gen Core i7 6-core (not a huge deal.)

