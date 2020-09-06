10 can't-miss Labor Day deals on must-have apps and software

Labor Day is a holiday to recognize the importance of the labor movement. That also makes it the perfect time for you to get yourself organized and optimize the way that you work. Take the day off to rest, recharge, and score some incredible deals that will help you stay on task and be more productive. Here are 10 deals on apps and software that help you do just that, all on sale to celebrate Labor Day. Plus, you can use code GOFORIT15 at checkout for an extra 15% off!
Resoume Resumé Creator: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $95 | Sale Price: $34.99 (63 percent off)
Updating your resume can be a real pain, but not doing it means missing out on opportunities. You can make the process of keeping your resume up to date easy with a lifetime subscription to Resoume. This helpful tool builds out your resume by pulling the most important information from your LinkedIn, then lets you customize it with colors, themes, and fonts to make it stand out.
Lirica Premium Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $149 | Sale Price: $49.99 (66 percent off)
You know how lyrics get stuck in your head sometimes? Music can make language memorable and easy to learn. It's why singing songs is so common in entry-level language courses. Lirica takes that concept and turns it into a whole new way to learn a new language. By taking the styles of popular songs and applying language lessons to it, you'll be able to pick up a new tongue in no time.
PliimPRO Safely Share Your Screen: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $16 | Sale Price: $9.99 (37 percent off)
Screensharing is trickier than it seems. There are plenty of tools to do it, but they don't all hide your personal notifications that you might not want to have on full display. PliimPRO is your solution to this problem. This tool can quickly hide the things that you might not want your colleagues to see with the click of a button. No more worrying about desktop icons, notifications, apps, or unwanted sounds interrupting your presentation.
Speechify Audio Reader: 1-Year Subscription
Kirim Email: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $163 | Sale Price: $39.99 (75 percent off)
Email subscriptions can ruin inboxes. They overwhelm, drowning out the messages that are truly important. Kirim Email is a tool for marketers that ensure that emails get to their intended recipient. This powerful, web-based tool lets you remove duplicate email addresses so you aren't paying extra to reach the same person twice and uses email validation technology to make sure that your messages don't end up in the spam folder.
QuickBooks® Essentials Plan: 1-Yr Subscription
MSRP: $479 | Sale Price: $289.99 (39 percent discount)
Tax season can be stressful, especially if you didn't spend the year keeping all your paperwork in order. Don't worry, QuickBooks Online Essentials is here to make that task easy. This powerful tool allows you to quickly track bills, record payments, and create recurring payments, all within the same app. It's the perfect tool for making sure you are getting paid during the year and getting your full return come tax time.
Enpass Password Manager: One-Time Premium Lifetime License
MSRP: $59 | Sale Price: $24.99 (58 percent off)
You know that you need to create secure passwords to keep your accounts safe. And yet, it's so easy to just reuse the same ones that you already have memorized. Save yourself the effort of creating new passwords while also keeping your accounts locked down with Enpass Password Manager. It automatically generates strong passwords for you and stores them all in one place, automatically filling them in as you need. All you need to do is remember your master password.
History Hit TV Streaming Service
MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $49.99 (50 percent off)
The world is full of mystery and wonder, and has been for as far back as the planet goes. You can learn all of the amazing secrets of our world through the ages with History Hit TV Streaming Service. This service is packed with shows, documentaries, interviews, and films that will share the entire story of human history, from the Ancient Age all the way up to the Information Age.
Sparkle Pro Website Builder: Lifetime License
MSRP: $119 | Sale Price: $69.99 (41 percent off)
Building your own website might seem like a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be. All you need is Sparkle. This powerful tool allows you to build your site from scratch with an easy-to-use, visual interface. Forget coding, Sparkle turns web design into a process that is as simple as dragging and dropping items into place. It allows anyone to create a professional-looking site in no time.
Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac
MSRP: $349 | Sale Price: $79.99 (77 percent off)
Have you ever been blown away with computer graphics? 3D modeling can look almost realistic, or it can have a distinct style all to its own. You can try your hand at this impressive and malleable digital art format by getting Poser. This powerful tool gives you access to thousands of 3D animations and assets, from poses to figures, to designs. It's perfect for any visual project that just needs a little extra pop.
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.