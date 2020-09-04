This LG 32-inch 4K FreeSync monitor just hit its 2020 low

Even if you're not going to be upgrading your PC anytime soon, a new monitor can help make it feel new. And today's we've got a great deal on one: Amazon is selling an LG 32-inch 4K display with FreeSync for $500Remove non-product link, about $100 off its going rate and the best price we've seen all year.

This monitor (which technically measures 31.5 inches) has 4K resolution and supports 10-bit color. lt also has FreeSync for buttery smooth gameplay with compatible AMD and Nvidia GeForce graphics card, as well as HDR support. (Or at least that's what LG says. The site says this monitor supports high dynamic range using the HDR 600 standard, but we're a little skeptical. That spec requires a peak brightness of 600 cd/m2, and the specs here max brightness is 400 cd/m2.)

That said, a 10-bit color depth allows for a greater range of colors than standard monitors. Combine that with 4K and the picture on this display should still be quite good, especially at this price.

[Today's deal: LG 32UL750-W 4K display for $500 at AmazonRemove non-product link]