Get the most out of Salesforce with this $25 master class

With the ability to create customized apps, perform data analytics and automate a company's entire marketing deployment, Salesforce is a powerful business tool. But like all tools, it's only as good as the people wielding it. The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020: From Zero to Hero 7-Course Bundle is an e-learning series that helps company leaders get the most out of this innovative platform. Users at any level of experience will be able to jump in and start learning how to start developing their own apps within a couple of lessons. The bundle covers DLRS, Apex and a ton of other concepts and functionalities that can make a huge difference in productivity.

PCWorld readers can get the entire 50+ hour bundle for $25, a discount of more than 90% off the MSRP.

The Complete Salesforce Trailhead 2020: From Zero to Hero 7-Course Bundle - $25



See Deal

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.