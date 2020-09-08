Launching an e-commerce site? Here's why you need a .store domain

If it’s financial independence you seek, launching a web-based business may be the best way to go about it. E-commerce, after all, offers folks the freedom to be their own boss, the opportunity to work from home, and the chance to achieve greater wealth than could ever be had by working for somebody else.

But web startups, just like any other type of business, are unlikely to earn success overnight. That’s why owners need to be diligent in the planning phase to minimize as many of the risks as possible before going live. And one of the smarter ways to do that is by registering a domain name with a specialty .store extension.

A .store domain name may seem like a small detail in the grand scheme of things. However, given that it renders e-commerce sites more easily found, simplifies brand recognition, and is cost effective when compared to other types of domains, it's easy to see that the opposite is true.

In fact, we’d wager that there’s no good reason not to register your e-commerce website name with a .store extension. Doing so communicates to potential clients that your site is open for business. And, because it’s so specialized, it’ll allow people to find it much more easily which can only help speed your success.

Beyond that, you stand a better chance of finding a preferable domain name by going with the .store extension. If you’ve ever tried to register a domain with one of the more long standing extensions like .com or .org, you’ll already be aware that the best options have long been taken. But .store domain names are plentiful, so you’re far less likely to have to compromise on what to call your business.

And, by registering a .store domain, you’ll be joining a growing list of over 300,000 successful online companies. With those kinds of numbers, you’ll be assured that the extension is as viable as any and has gained enough traction to be around for the long haul.

At the end of the day, you want your web venture to be as profitable as possible. That means putting out a website that’s easily found, offers name recognition, and keeps overhead costs low. And, since you can secure your .store domain name right now at a discounted price ― just $4.99 for a year, $39.99 for five years, or $69.99 for ten years ― there’s never been a better time to get one.