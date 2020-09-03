What is Vimeo and How Does It Work?

From entertainment to advertising and promoting brands, we can count on videos to get the job done. After all, they are the most engaging form of content. According to various surveys, we consume video content more frequently than any other piece of information we come across online. The numbers go as high as 85%. That is why influencers, marketers, and others who want to build and connect with their audience use videos as a critical part of their strategy. Video-sharing platforms, such as YouTube, must sound very familiar, but we will take a look at its closest alternative, known as Vimeo, and explore why you should be using it.

What is Vimeo?

Vimeo is a video-sharing platform that allows you to create high-quality videos to share with your audience with ease, including live streaming. What is different about this platform is that it enables you to have more control over the content in terms of personalization and customization. With the help of its advanced features that are hard to find on other platforms, you can create professional videos with little effort and fulfill your needs in the best way possible. If you are wondering how big of an audience you can reach through Vimeo, then you will be happy to know that its monthly viewers add up to approximately 170 million. Overall, it is a great platform to share and promote your video content to create a better experience for your target market.

How does Vimeo work?

In terms of its usability, it is not very different from other platforms like YouTube, as in, you can upload and share your videos, watch available videos, create playlists, save videos, and engage with the content available through liking and commenting. However, the Vimeo community is way more engaging, and you are able to get meaningful interaction from people who are genuinely interested in your content. So, it is highly unlikely to have your video comments section crowded with spam messages that do not add any value. This is one of the common problems the majority of the video-sharing platforms face. If you are thinking about giving Vimeo a shot, use this Vimeo promo code to get 15% off the annual subscription.

What are the differences between Vimeo and YouTube?

For most people, Vimeo vs YouTube is the first thing that comes to mind when choosing a video-sharing platform. One of the main differences between the two giants is video quality. Vimeo allows its users to upload and share high-quality videos, which overall helps in creating a better user experience. So on YouTube, you may come across many low-quality videos as opposed to Vimeo. This is because Vimeo does not have to deal with bulk video submissions due to its strict acceptance criteria. This also implies that videos shared on Vimeo hold a higher value as compared to those on YouTube since anyone can post anything on YouTube, but Vimeo is all about meaningful content. Overall, Vimeo videos are more artistic and professional, which is also reflected in its audience.

Is Vimeo free?

The Vimeo basic plan is free to use. You can browse and watch unlimited videos, and even get a storage capacity of 5GB to upload high-quality videos. However, if you want to use Vimeo as a platform for consistently sharing HD videos, then you would need more space. In that case, the basic plan will not suffice. For general users just looking to watch quality videos and enjoy meaningful content, the basic plan will do. Also, if you are new to the platform, you can get started with the free plan to check things out and then upgrade to a paid one once you are ready.

How much does Vimeo cost?

There are 4 different plans available at Vimeo:

Vimeo Plus - $7/month

Vimeo Pro - $20/month

Vimeo Business - $50/month

Vimeo Premium - $75/month

The Vimeo pricing information and plan details are also available on this page. These plans come with varying features and limitations. For example, with the Plus plan, you get 5GB in storage capacity every week, whereas 20GB with Vimeo Pro. So, depending on your needs, you can choose the one that is right for you. You can even test any plan of your choice with a 30-day free trial. Also, right now you can get 15% off your yearly subscription fee with a Vimeo coupon.