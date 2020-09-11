Take this course and be a game developer for under $40

Entertainment tech has never been more immersive, but if you really want to get into the game, try designing your own. The Comprehensive Game Development Bundle is an e-learning boot camp that gives you multiple ways to get your game idea up and running. First-person shooter, action RPG, puzzle platformer, even augmented reality games - all are covered in this series of 10 courses. You'll learn all the major engines that indie developers are using to create, and which one is best for your vision. Dedicated courses walk you through the Unreal Engine, Unity, Phaser 3, Python 3, and more - all in less than 20 hours.

