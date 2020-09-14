This outdoor security camera with motion detection is now under $60

When you are away from home — or even tucked up in bed — it’s nice to see who is snooping around your yard. The Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera provides an HD livestream with motion detection, and it’s on sale today at just $59.95.

Many home security cameras can be used indoors, but few are tough enough to be installed outdoors. With an IP65 rating, this Sinji camera is truly waterproof.

Designed to connect wirelessly or via Ethernet, this camera gives you coverage around the clock. Through the companion iOS and Android apps, you can check outside your home at any time.

To catch intruders, the camera has motion detection sensors and infrared night vision. Two-way audio allows you to challenge anyone who is snooping around, and talk to people delivering parcels.

The Sinji camera also has 128GB of internal storage for saving footage and a wide-angle lens that captures an 85-degree arc.

It’s usually priced at $199, but the camera is now 70% off MSRP at $59.95.

