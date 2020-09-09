Logitech's excellent K120 Ergonomic keyboard is just $9 today

Deal

If you're looking for a simple, dependable keyboard that doesn't light up or clack under your fingers, your deal has arrived: Target is selling the Logitech K120 Ergonomic desktop keyboard for just $9, about 40 percent lower than its usual price and the best we've tracked. (Just note: You'll need to spend $35 if you want free shipping.)

There isn't a lot of fanciness with the Logitech K120. It's a full-sized keyboard with a number pad and a full set of function keys, connects over USB, and has an ergonomic adjustable design to make typing more comfortable. Logitech says this keyboard and its optical switches can withstand up to 10 million keystrokes and a spill-resistant design allowing up to 60 milliliters of liquid to run through the board without damaging it, which is a great feature for such a cheap keyboard. And for this price, it's sure to see its share of abuse.

