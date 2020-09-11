Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Learn how to build a successful side-hustle with this cut-price course

PCWorld |

sale 38670 primary image wide
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

When times are tight, earning a little money on the side can be really useful. Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course helps you get started, with 10 hours of inspiration and expert guidance. It’s normally $896, but you can get it today for just $39.

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, CEO, and angel investor based in San Diego, California. Recently, she has turned her attention to helping other people find success.

This course is aimed at regular Joes who want to boost their earnings through a part-time gig or business. Through video tutorials, Kim guides you every step of the way.

This includes choosing your chosen niche, tips on making sales, and strategies for overcoming fear of failure. 

Students also get access to a directory of over 100 proven side hustles, and a one-year subscription to Entrepreneur magazine. It’s little wonder the course has many glowing reviews. 

Order now for just $39 to get lifetime access and save over $850 on the training.

 
Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course: Start Your Side Hustle Today - $39

See Deal

Prices subject to change 

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes