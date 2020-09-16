Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Pick up this new Android smartphone with a quad-core processor for $79

PCWorld |

sale 39082 primary image wide
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

You can easily blow $1,000 on a smartphone that lasts only two years. The CellAllure® Fashion C Smartphone 16GB offers many of the same features at a truly affordable price. You can get it today for just $79

You might not have come across this US-based brand, but CellAllure makes some great devices. Rated at 4 stars on BestBuy, the Fashion C is the perfect smartphone for anyone on a budget.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/E3Cfu9Z7ZOA

The device runs Android 8.1 on a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM. These specs deliver good performance, even when you have several apps open.

The 6.3-inch display features IPS technology for bright colors at any angle, while the 8MP rear-facing camera takes crisp images.

You also get a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, and 16GB of internal storage. The phone comes unlocked, with two SIM slots and full support for 4G data.

The Fashion C normally retails for $99, but you can pick up the device for just $79 today — that is 20% off MSRP.

Prices subject to change 

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes