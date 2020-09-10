Today only, save up to 40% on Lexar SD cards

If you’re in a need of a full-size SD card to feed your need for photography then today is the day to head over to Amazon. The online retailer is throwing a one-day blowout sale on Lexar thumb drives and SD cardsRemove non-product link. The reality is there’s only one thumb drive in the sale and it’s only one dollar cheaper than usual. Everything else in the sale is all about SD cards.

We’ve sifted through all the deals to identify our top picks from the sale. The sale ends just before midnight on Thursday.

First up we have the Lexar Professional USB dual-slot card reader for $22.38. This usually hangs around $30 though it does bounce up and down quite a bit. We haven’t seen this reader get close to $20 since earlier in 2020.

The dual-slot SD card reader hooks up to a PC via USB. You can use this device to copy data from an SD or CF card to your computer or even transfer data between two cards if you like.

Anyone looking for SD cards to fit in that reader could look at the 512GB Lexar Professional 633x for $67. That’s the all-time low for this card and significantly below the $80 to $90 it usually sells for. This is a UHS-1 card tath supports transfer speeds up to 95 megabytes per second, according to Lexar.

Another worthy chose is the 128GB Lexar Professional 1667x for $27. Another all-time low, this UHS-11 card offers transfer speeds up to 250MB/s, making it a solid option for a camera with 4K video capture.

You’ll find several other SD cards in a variety of capacities and speeds available in the sale, but the deals all disappear at midnight, so snag one quick if you’re interested.

[Today’s deal: One-day Lexar SD card sale at Amazon.Remove non-product link]