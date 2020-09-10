Acer's Ryzen-powered Aspire 5 laptop falls under $550 for the first time

Amazon is offering an intriguing sale today for anyone looking for a new laptop. The online retailer is selling an Acer Aspire 5 with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor for $548.42. This laptop typically sells for $570, and this is the all-time low price for the notebook.

We haven’t reviewed Acer’s Aspire 5, but we did review an HP Envy x360 rocking the 4500U and were thoroughly impressed by this Zen 2 chip. “You are literally getting premium CPU and graphics performance that would typically cost you two to three hundred dollars more with an Intel CPU,” we said. The 4500U is a six-core, six-thread CPU with a base clock of 2.3GHz and a boost up to 4GHz.

We also generally like the design of Acer laptops as our review of the similar Acer Swift 3 will attest. Both it and the HP Envy x360 earned our Editors’ Choice award, so the Acer Aspire 5’s loadout is in good company.

The Aspire 5 features a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution. The speedy Ryzen CPU comes paired with 8GB of RAM while storage is covered by a speedy 256GB NVMe SSD. Wireless is handled by 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The laptop offers one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with Type C, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports with a standard Type-A connection. There’s also a USB 2.0 port and one HDMI port with HDCP support.

The keyboard is backlit, making it easier to type in the dark, and Acer says the laptops battery can last up to 10 hours. It’s a very nice laptop available at its best price yet.

[Today’s deal: Acer Aspire 5 for $548.42 on Amazon.]