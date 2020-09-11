Home Fitness with Tempo

More and more people are choosing to create home gyms to stay fit, instead of attending traditional gyms. Many fitness solutions are rising to this challenge, such as Tempo. If you haven't joined the club, here are a few reasons why you should rethink your home-gym experience.

What is Tempo?

According to Tempo CEO and Co-founder, Moawia Eldeeb, Tempo is an all-in-one home fitness studio created to change people's lives through personal training. Tempo originally started as a company and product named Pivot. This product consisted of an upright screen that could track users and record data about their form. Trainers would use this information to figure out how to improve the users'; movements. Gyms also purchased this technology because it allowed them to identify which trainers were effective. The company, on the other hand, focused on building a dataset from all the 3D workouts and transforming it to an AI system that would serve as the backbone of the Tempo you know today.

How does Tempo work?

Priced at almost $2,000 (with a $39 monthly subscription fee for content), Tempo doesn't come as cheap as other fitness plans, but you're definitely getting your money’s worth. The set comes with 2 dumbbells, 16 weight plates, a barbell, a workout mat, and a recovery roller – all in a compact storage unit with a 42-inch HD display. With everything in one place, there’s no need to rummage through your closet for your workout materials.

An initial computer-vision fitness test evaluates your strength and flexibility to set a workout plan suitable for your body. For instance, if you have an injury that necessitates treatment, Tempo will connect you to a personal trainer for a more customized fitness plan. Tempo also takes your goals into consideration, thus making your fitness regimen more challenging each day.

As with regular fitness classes, your Tempo fitness plan starts with tutorials, so you can learn how to do the routines with the proper form. Every time you correct an identified issue, Tempo provides positive feedback.

Tempo also offers hundreds of on-demand classes divided into categories like HIIT (high-intensity interval training), strength training, cardio exercises, and recovery classes. Currently, sessions are streamed every week. Instructors will be able to see you during these live classes and provide you with instant feedback.

Before you select a class, Tempo will display all the exercises you’ll be doing, so you know what to expect. During the class, you’ll see different metrics on display. On the top left, you’ll see a countdown of the total duration of the class and which section you’re busy with. Below that is the name of the exercise you’re doing and how many reps you’re expected to complete, and at the bottom of the display, you’ll see your heart rate and the number of reps you’ve achieved.

While doing all these exercises, the Tempo Vision captures all your movements using infrared light to create a 3D model of your body. This way, you can see your form while doing the movements and correct any issues. At the end of each workout, you’ll see all the exercises you’ve completed and the feedback you received.

How do I purchase Tempo?

Purchasing the Tempo set is easy enough – head on to the website and click on “Buy Now.” Fortunately, PCWorld offers a $100 Tempo promo code that you can use sitewide until 9/25. Don’t miss out – with this coupon, you're one step closer to your ideal home fitness setup.