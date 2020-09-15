Get 2 years of McAfee Total Protection on 10 devices for just $60

If you’re shopping for a solid third-party antivirus, McAfee Total Protection is on saleRemove non-product link, offering two-years of protection for 10 devices for $60. The best part is you’ll have access to McAfee’s latest updates to Total Protection, which officially rolled out today. McAfee Total Protection typically costs $120 for a single year, or $45 for new customers. Either way, this $60 offer is the better deal.

We’ve been testing the latest version of the suite, and while we’re not quite ready to render our final verdict, we can share what we’ve liked so far. Of course, it still offers the same solid PC protection as past iterations, with support for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

McAfee Total Protection has a brand new and cleaner look on Windows as part of the 2021 revamp. The new dashboard has just three category tiles—PC, Web, and Identity—that make it easier to figure out where you need to go to activate or find certain features.

The new McAfee Total Protection includes an integrated VPN powered by Tunnel Bear that is very easy to use. McAfee also added a few interesting new features, including PC scam detection. With McAfee Web Advisor installed, the security suite will alert users when they land on a website offering remote access software. Tech scams frequently convince users to download remote access software in order to steal information off their PC or install malware.

McAfee also added a password fill feature on iOS to its password manager True Key that’s part of Total Protection, as well a comprehensive look at each app’s personal data requirements (location, contacts access, etc.) on Android.

McAfee Total Protection for 2021 is looking pretty good and right now you can get it at an excellent price.

[Today's deal: McAfee Total Protection for two years for 10 devices for $60.]