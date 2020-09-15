This super-fast dual-port USB car charger is at an all-time-low price

You've got a fast car, but do you have a fast car charger? If the answer's "no," today's deal can bring you up to speed for less than a sawbuck: Amazon is selling the Aukey 30-watt dual-port fast car charger for $7.50Remove non-product link when you click the 50 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page. That's the best price we've tracked for this charger.

The dual-port charger features one USB-C Power Delivery port along with a standard USB-A port. The USB-C port maxes out at 30W for faster charging when used on its own and steps down to a maximum of 18W when used at the same time as the second port. The standard Type-A port uses Quick Charge 3.0 to charge compatible devices as fast as possible and up to 12W for devices that don't support the tech (such as iPhones).

But if you're looking to charge up your phones quickly while driving, Aukey's car charger is a great way to make use of your car's cigarette lighter socket, especially at this price.

[Today's deal: Aukey 30 watt USB-C dual-port car charger for $7.50 on AmazonRemove non-product link]