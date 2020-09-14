Deal

Add 1TB of Western Digital's superb SSD storage to your PC for $95

Newegg is selling the 1TB WD Blue 3D for $95.

wdblue
Western Digital

If you need some extra storage for your PC, or you’re still one of those folks holding on to a pokey mechanical hard drive for bulk storage, head over to Newegg today. There you’ll find a 1TB WD Blue 3D SSD for $95 with the checkout code 93XPT32. That’s $10 off the usual price and an all-around solid price for this drive.

We reviewed the M.2 version of this drive when it first came out, giving it four out of five stars. While this 2.5-inch drive isn’t the same form factor, both drives use the SATA III interface, which is the same connection hard drives use. This drive should deliver similar performance to the one we tested.

At the time of its release, the WD Blue 3D was one of the fastest TLC drives you could buy. TLC was notorious for its performance tanking on long writes. WD’s Blue was one of the first drives to get around that issue.

The WD Blue was also a part of our best SSDs round-up for quite a while. It was never at the top of the list, but it sustained honorable mention among the “best SSDs for most people.”

While today’s price isn’t a huge drop, it’s solid value for an excellent SSD, especially if you’re looking for an SSD big enough to house Microsoft Flight Simulator.

[Today’s deal: 1TB WD Blue 3D SSD for $95 with code 93XPT32 on Newegg.]

