Anker's already affordable chargers and cables are even cheaper today

This one day sale at Amazon offers some good deals on Anker chargers and cables.

Nobody wants a dead phone in the middle of the day, but today’s time-limited deal packs everything you need to keep your mobile devices juiced up. Anker via Amazon is throwing a 24-hour sale on chargers and cables. The deals end just before midnight on Friday Pacific time.

We sifted through all the deals to identify our top picks from the sale.

First up, we have Anker’s 43.5 watt 4-port Quick Charge 3.0 for $17.49. This charger is usually $28 and today’s price is the all-time low. It has one Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port for compatible devices. The other three use Anker’s PowerIQ technology to charge up all devices as quickly as possible.

Next is the 15W Anker Wireless Charger for $26, down from the usual $40. This square puck-shaped device is Qi certified, and it uses a USB A to C cable to connect between the device and the wall. This charger can support up to 10 watts for Samsung devices, and up to 7.5 watts for compatible iPhones. It doesn’t come with a wall adapter.

Finally, we’ve got a three pack of AnkerPowerline Plus USB-C to standard USB cables in red for $14. That’s $5 off the usual price, and a good price for a bunch of handy cords. The pack has cords with three sizes including 3, 6, and 10 feet.

There are several other chargers and cables on sale today, so be sure to check out the full sale before midnight.

[Today’s deal: One-day Anker chargers and cables sale at Amazon.]

