This 1440p webcam is just $21, mics included

Getting a webcam is a tricky business right now. With everyone working from home, webcams are in demand, with top-performing Logitech and Razer webcams drifting out of stock more often than not. One webcam you will find right now at a good price is the Depstech upgraded 2K Webcam for $21 with the checkout code VTU2YXZY.

Besides simply being available, the top features for this webcam include its 1/2.8-inch CMOS image sensor that can deliver a 1440p image at 25 to 30 frames per second. There’s also an intelligent exposure adjustment function to improve image brightness, and the webcam includes noise-reducing dual mics on either end of this rather wide chassis.

The camera has an 86-degree wide angle view to pull more people into the picture, while a monitor mount clip and the 1/4 tripod thread allows for 360-degree rotation.

If you need a new webcam for Zoom conferences this fall, the Depstech is well worth a look. We haven’t reviewed this model, but it averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from 858 reviews.

[Today’s deal: Depstech upgraded 2K Webcam for $21 with code VTU2YXZY on Amazon.]