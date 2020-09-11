Deal

This 1440p webcam is just $21, mics included

depstech2k
Depstech

Getting a webcam is a tricky business right now. With everyone working from home, webcams are in demand, with top-performing Logitech and Razer webcams drifting out of stock more often than not. One webcam you will find right now at a good price is the Depstech upgraded 2K Webcam for $21 with the checkout code VTU2YXZY.

Besides simply being available, the top features for this webcam include its 1/2.8-inch CMOS image sensor that can deliver a 1440p image at 25 to 30 frames per second. There’s also an intelligent exposure adjustment function to improve image brightness, and the webcam includes noise-reducing dual mics on either end of this rather wide chassis. 

The camera has an 86-degree wide angle view to pull more people into the picture, while a monitor mount clip and the 1/4 tripod thread allows for 360-degree rotation.

If you need a new webcam for Zoom conferences this fall, the Depstech is well worth a look. We haven’t reviewed this model, but it averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from 858 reviews.

[Today’s deal: Depstech upgraded 2K Webcam for $21 with code VTU2YXZY on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
