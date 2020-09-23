Train online to become an electrical engineer for just $60

Electrical engineers, professionals responsible for designing complex circuits, are in demand and earn salaries in the six-figure range. Want an introduction to the discipline without having to invest a lot of time and money? Then the Electrical and Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle may be right up your alley.

This package, valued at $1,287 and temporarily discounted to just $59.99, provides a near stress-free way to discover your aptitude without taking on any measurable risk. It includes 13 courses, all of which are delivered online, that take you through the basic concepts of electrical circuits and shows you what various components do. By the end, you’ll have the foundations needed to either take your education further or compete for an entry-level job.

When you consider the amount of time and money students are expected to devote to traditional training environments, it’s easy to see the advantages of online learning. And that’s certainly the case with the Electrical and Circuits Engineering Certification Bundle, which gives students the ability to train on their own terms.

