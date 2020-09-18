Get the gear you need to enjoy Fall 2020 at the lowest prices possible

It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not referring to the beginning of autumn. We’re talking about the PC World Annual Three Day VIP Sale. It’s the event that lets you save big on gear like earbuds, air purifiers, and smart watches. And that’s just scratching the surface. But don’t wait too long to get what you need, because these prices will only be offered for a short time.



Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set (Toolkit Not Included)

This kit is perfect for anyone that likes to tinker. It features all the components you’ll require to build seven small, functioning robots. And virtually anyone can easily put them together, even without a degree from MIT.

Regular Price: $99.00

Sale Price: $59.00

With Code VIPSALE20: $47.20

Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set (Toolkit Not Included) - $47.20 with code



CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier

Looking for an inexpensive but practical way to purify the air you breathe? Then you need the CleanLight. This compact and ultra-quiet device features a HEPA filter that removes 99 percent of all airborne particles ― like smoke, pet dander, and odors — and a UV-C light that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs. It’s perfect for cars and rooms up to 160 square feet in size.

Regular Price: $99.99

Price With Code VIPSALE20: $79.99

CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier - $79.99 with code



Thanos Bottle Opener

If you’re going to open a beer or soda, why not do it with some style? Introducing the Thanos bottle opener, inspired by the character from the Marvel universe. While it won’t let you control time or help you turn enemies to dust, it will make quick work of bottle caps. Also available is Thor’s Hammer in two different colors.

Regular Price: $14.00

Sale Price: $10.99

With Code VIPSALE20: $8.79

Thanos Bottle Opener - $8.79 with code



TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These earbuds, upgraded for 2020, are perfect for practically everyone. Just pair them to your phone or other Bluetooth 5.0 compatible device and you’re set to go. They feature a new and improved design for added comfort, they’re water-resistant so you can wear them in all kinds of weather, and they’ll stay firmly in place even during the most rigorous workout.

MSRP: $99.00

Sale Price: $59.47

With Code VIPSALE20: $47.58

TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (2020 Upgraded) - $47.58



CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter and Multi-Tool

No car owner should be without the CarAIDE. This practical multi-tool offers a hefty set of features such as the ability to jump-start a car, charge USB-powered devices, and ward off attackers with a built-in safety alarm. Plus it has a flashlight, seat belt cutter, compass, and a whole lot more. When it comes to safety out on the road, the CarAIDE will help you to cover all the bases.

Regular Price: $99.00

Sale Price: $79.99

With Code VIPSALE20: $63.99

CarAIDE 18-in-1 Super Safety Jump Starter and Multi-Tool - $63.99



Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller

Wish you could game on your phone as you do on your console? Now you can, thanks to the Dragon X5. This Bluetooth enabled gaming controller connects to any smartphone — as well as other devices like tablets, TV’s, and consoles ― to provide an immersive experience that’s far better than any touch screen.

Regular Price: $56.00

Sale Price: $39.99

With Code VIPSALE20: $31.99

Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller - $31.99 with code



Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

The TRIO transforms any laptop computer into a dual monitor workhorse. Simply attach it to the back of your laptop, plug it in via USB, and extend the screen to the side. Since it works right out of the box, there’s no additional setup required. And, if you enter code SCREEN44, you’ll save $44 off the MSRP so it’s easier than ever to afford too.

MSRP: $259.00

Price With Code SCREEN44: $215.00

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor - $215 with code



ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

Looking for a smartwatch that’s budget-friendly? Then meet the ChronoWatch. It offers all the bells and whistles you want such as the ability to track your fitness and blood pressure as well as your communication channels but comes in at a price that’s easily affordable. And that’s especially the case right now since you can get it for less than $35 with code.

Regular Price: $199.00

Sale Price: $39.99

With code VIPSALE20: $31.99

ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch - $31.99 with code



Infrared Non-Contact Digital Thermometer with 1-Sec Temperature Read

This medical-grade thermometer is both fast and accurate. You simply point it at your desired target to detect their body temperature in less than one second, no medical degree required. And, since it’s non-contact, you can use it on your whole brood without having to constantly disinfect it after every session.

Regular Price: $149.00

Sale Price: $79.99

With Code VIPSALE20: $63.99

Infrared Non-Contact Digital Thermometer with 1-Sec Temperature Read - $63.99 with code



SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer

The SaniCharge makes cleaning your phone ― and keeping it clean ― easier than ever. Simply place it inside the SaniCharge chamber, start the cleaning process, and that’s it. The device uses UV-C rays to quickly and safely eliminate harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses that have taken up residence. And it can charge your compatible phone at the same time, so there’s that too.

Regular Price: $99.00

Sale Price: $37.99

With Code VIPSALE20: $30.39

SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer - $30.39 with code



Prices are subject to change.