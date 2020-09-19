Save up to 60% more on these selected e-training programs now

It’s a new school year. Time to brush up on existing skills or learn something that’s entirely new to you. And that means it’s also time for the annual PC World Three Day VIP Sale, where you can save a boatload of additional cash on these heavily discounted training programs.

The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

Need to learn how to use popular Adobe CC products like Photoshop and Premiere Pro on a budget? Then this package is exactly what the doctor ordered. It offers all the training you’ll need to master these as well as other Adobe titles, but it lets you train at your own pace and on your own schedule. And it’s heavily discounted right now so virtually anyone can afford it.

Valued at: $1,600.00

Sale Price: $33.99

With Code VIPSALE60: $13.60

The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle - $13.60 with code



The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle

This economical bundle includes 14 beginner-friendly courses that’ll prepare students for a career in IT. They’ll learn computer maintenance skills, how to configure a network, security foundations, and more. Plus, students will be prepped to pass several CompTIA certification exams, which will go a long way towards helping them secure employment.

Valued at: $3,486.00

Sale Price: $89.00

Price Drop: $69.00

The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle - $69



The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

Cloud computing might seem like a complex subject. The reality, however, is quite the opposite — when you have the right training, that is. And that’s what makes this ten-course bundle such a great opportunity. It offers all the education you’ll need to understand cloud technology and it gives you the tools to earn valuable Microsoft certifications that could even help you land a lucrative job.

Valued at: $1,839.00

Sale Price: $39.00

With Code VIPSALE60: $15.60

The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle - $15.60 with code



The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle Ft. Alan Jarvis and Chris Dutton

MS Excel is one of the most widely used software applications in the world. If you want to get ahead, then it’s vital to possess expert knowledge. And that’s what makes this package so advantageous. It offers all the skills training you’ll need to master Excel, but lets you learn on your own terms. When you consider the economical price point, then purchasing this package just makes good sense.

Valued at: $1,732.00

Sale Price: $49.99

Price Drop: $39.99

The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle Ft. Alan Jarvis & Chris Dutton - $39.99



The Complete 2020 Fulfillment By Amazon Mastery Bundle

This package includes four courses with over 18 hours of instruction that’ll show you how to set up a thriving business. You’ll discover how to source private label products, choose suppliers, customize products, and sell them using Amazon’s formidable platform. And it’s hands-on too. One of the courses even walks you through the entire process so you’ll come out the other side well prepared.

Valued at: $796.00

Sale Price: $29.99

With Code VIPSALE60: $12.00

The Complete 2020 Fulfillment By Amazon Mastery Bundle - $12.00 with code



The 2020 Premium Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle

The best way to protect against hackers is to learn the very same methods they employ. And that’s what this eight-course bundle will show you: Exactly how to hack into a network for the purposes of identifying weaknesses in security. Because, once you know the weaknesses, you can easily strengthen them before they’re exploited by those with criminal intent.

Valued at: $1,600.00

Sale Price: $59.99

With Code VIPSALE60: $24.00

The 2020 Premium Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle - $24.00 with code



The Wall Street Survival and Stock Trading Guide Bundle

Learn how to invest and play the market like a pro. This bundle introduces you to the basics, shows you how to analyze investment patterns, and teaches you how to manage risks so you’ll achieve optimal returns. And you don’t even need any experience to understand it either. Everything is presented using beginner-friendly language so that it’s easy to make sense of.

Valued at: $1,600.00

Sale Price: $29.99

With Code VIPSALE60: $12.00

The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle - $12.00 with code



The Complete 2020 Python Programming Certification Bundle

This bundle, which includes lifetime access to twelve courses, introduces students to this beginner-friendly coding language and explores how it’s used in real-world applications. The content is delivered by experts who know their stuff and, once completed, students can even apply their training to earn valuable certifications from industry-respected sources.

Valued at: $2,385.00

Sale Price: $49.99

With Code VIPSALE60: $20.00

The Complete 2020 Python Programming Certification Bundle - $20.00 with code



The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle

Data scientists are in demand. And they make decent salaries too. If you want an introduction to this emerging and future-friendly field, then this bundle is a great way to go about it. It features 12 courses that’ll get you familiar with the basics of analytics, machine learning, tableau, and more. And it’s presented in a beginner-friendly manner so virtually anyone can make sense of it.

Valued at: $6,000.00

Sale Price: $39.99

With Code VIPSALE60: $16.00

The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle - $16.00 with code



The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle

This package is an absolute must for any aspiring real estate investor. It includes five courses that’ll get students familiar with the processes involved, explain the risks, and show them how to navigate everything to maximize returns. And it’s all delivered online so there are no classroom sessions to attend. You just go at your own pace and learn how and when you want.

Valued at: $1,000.00

Sale Price: $25.00

With Code VIPSALE60: $10.00

The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle - $10.00 with code



Prices are subject to change.