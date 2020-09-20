Save an extra 40% off these app and software titles with code

Normally, we offer great prices on software and apps that would otherwise cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Today, however, we’re taking it up a notch. That’s because you’ll save an extra 40 percent off these already reduced titles when you purchase this weekend and enter the code ‘VIPSALE40’.

Beelinguapp Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription

Need to learn a new language fast? Then try Beelinguapp. Beelinguapp displays text and plays audio of native speakers at the same time, so students pick up on languages much more quickly. It’s critically acclaimed, you can use it to learn as many as 14 different languages, and the app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Regular Price: $100.00

Sale Price: $39.99

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $23.99

Beelinguapp Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription - $23.99 with code



See Deal



ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro: Lifetime Subscription

This low cost package offers an easy way to create professional looking illustrations and diagrams with little to no effort. It’s fast, convenient, and doesn’t require you to possess any technical or artistic skill. Just browse through their selection of more than 1,000 existing illustrations, choose the one that most closely meets your needs, and customize it to suit.

Original Value: $780.00

Regular Sale Price: $29.99

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $17.99

ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro: Lifetime Subscription - $17.99 with code



See Deal



Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage Plus Organization: Lifetime Subscription

File management is a chore. So take that complex job and make it far easier with a subscription to Rethink Files. They offer subscribers 2TB worth of cloud based real estate with which to store their digital stuff. And it’s compatible with apps like OneDrive, Slack, and Zoho Docs so, even if it’s all spread across multiple platforms, you’ll easily find what you need.

Regular Price: $3,117.60

Sale Price: $49.00

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $29.40

Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage plus Organization: Lifetime Subscription - $29.40 with code



See Deal



LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription (Desktop and Mobile Bundle)

LingvaNex Translator is an award winning app, compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Mac and Windows computers, that instantly translates text and speech. With a lifetime subscription, you can translate your own spoken language or text — or those of others — into any of 112+ different languages. And, at this price, it’s never been more affordable.

Original Value: $399.00

Regular Sale Price: $79.99

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $47.99

LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription (Desktop and Mobile Bundle) - $47.99 with code



See Deal



Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier: Lifetime Subscription

Truemail.io is a must for every business, especially the ones that engage in email marketing. It analyzes email lists and determines which addresses are valid and, more importantly, which are not. The end result is that you end up directing your campaign towards people that’ll actually be able to see it and stop wasting your precious energy on those that won’t.

Original Value: $1,049.00

Regular Sale Price: $49.00

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $29.40

Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier: Lifetime Subscription - $29.40 with code



See Deal

FlexJobs: 1-Yr Subscription

FlexJobs is a popular job search resource that saves time and significantly improves your chances of being the successful applicant. It pulls posted job ads from all over the web and puts them all in one place, eliminating the need to go hunting for opportunities. And then, once you find something that piques your interest, it’ll help you present yourself in a way that maximizes your chances.

Original Value: $49.00

Regular Sale Price: $24.95

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $14.97

FlexJobs: 1-Yr Subscription - $14.97 with code



See Deal



Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle

Photomatix provides a streamlined method of fixing and improving photos with just the click of a button. And it features more styles than competitor titles, so you’ll get way more bang for your buck. Put simply, if you want to produce better photos, whether it’s for personal or commercial use, then you will definitely want to have the Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle at your disposal.

Regular Price: $257.00

Sale Price: $39.00

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $23.40

Photomatix Pro Plus Bundle - $23.40 with code



See Deal



Emma Personal Finance and Budgeting App: Lifetime Subscription

Have trouble staying on budget? With Emma, the personal finance and budgeting app, it’ll become far easier. Emma connects to all your accounts and offers an overview of your entire financial situation. It’ll help you to avoid overdrafts, cancel subscriptions that you aren’t really using, and track debt so that, in the long run, you’ll save money.

Regular Price: $299.00

Sale Price: $38.99

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $23.39

Emma Personal Finance & Budgeting App: Lifetime Subscription - $23.39 with code



See Deal



Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows and Mac

Looking for an easy way to make your own animation and 3D art? Then Poser Pro 11 will be right up your alley. It’s software that does the hard work for you. You just select your character, change their appearance, and the Poser Pro will animate per your directions ― no fancy art school degree required.

Regular Price: $349.00

Sale Price: $79.99

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $47.99

Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac - $47.99 with code



See Deal



The Trainz Railroad Simulator Platinum Edition Bundle

All aboard! This lifelike train simulator, compatible with both PC and Mac systems, lets you take control of your own railway system. You can choose from a number of different types of trains, run them through simulated real world environments, and expand your lines as you see fit.

Regular Price: $279.00

Sale Price: $39.99

With Code ‘VIPSALE40’: $23.99

The Trainz Railroad Simulator Platinum Edition Bundle - $23.99 with code



See Deal

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.