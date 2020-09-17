Our favorite SSD just hit its best price yet--but only for today

Apparently, it’s awesome-prices-for-SSDs Day at Amazon. The online retailer has a one-day blowout sale on the SK Hynix Gold S31Remove non-product link, which is our favorite SSD for most people, and an excellent Sabrent NVMe drive is at its cheapest price yet. The SK Hynix deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday evening.

Amazon is offering two capacities of the SK Hynix Gold S31 on sale. First, there’s the 500GB version for $48.79, down from the usual $61 and basically the same as the all-time low of $48. Then the 1TB version of the same drive is $83.19. That’s the flat-out all-time low price, and significantly below its normal selling price of $124.

We chose this drive as the best SSD for most people for two basic reasons: It’s among the fastest SATA SSDs we’ve ever tested, and it’s a bargain compared to its rivals. With these ultra-discounted prices on top of it, SK Hynix’s drives are a no-brainer if you’re looking to upgrade your PC with more speedy SSD storage.

If you’re more concerned about pedal-to-the-metal performance, however, we’d suggest this next sale. NVMe drives can blast far beyond even the speediest SATA SSDs like the SK Hynix if your motherboard supports one, and third-party Amazon seller Store4Memory has the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe drive for $99.60 when you use the coupon code 17CUD19D. We haven’t reviewed this capacity of the Sabrent Q, but we did review the 8TB version and loved it. This lower capacity version won’t have the same performance on long writes since the 8TB model can use about a quarter of the drive’s QLC NAND as SLC NAND to speed up write times. Still, this drive will be mighty speed for gaming and other uses.