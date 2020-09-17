The Full Nerd ep. 150: GeForce RTX 3080 review, Radeon RX 6000 teases

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into graphics, graphics, and more graphics, because it’s GeForce RTX 3080 time.

Brad kicks things off with his review of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition. Bottom line? It’s an absolute beast, and a quiet one at that, but you may need to upgrade your power supply to feed it. Check out all his coverage below:

After that, the gang talks about AMD’s attempt to derail Nvidia’s hype train by teasing the Radeon RX 6000 reveal date and new triple-fan cooler. Finally, we don’t normally get into business topics, but Nvidia is using all the money it gets from those RTX 3080 sales to buy Arm for $40 billion. What?!

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above.

