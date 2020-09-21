Get ultra-fast Sabrent NVMe SSDs for ludicrously low prices today

If you’ve been drooling over the thought of ultra-fast NVMe SSD storage, but scared off by the ultra-high NVMe SSD prices, today’s the day to make your move. Amazon is blowing out Sabrent internal and external NVMe SSDsRemove non-product link for today only, including a speedy PCIe 4.0 drive. Many of the prices in today’s sale are at their all-time lows, but the sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening Pacific time.

Here are our favorite deals from the sale.

First up is the aforementioned 1TB Sabrent Rocket Gen4 for $160. That’s $40 off the $200 the drive has been sitting pretty at throughout most of 2020, and the all-time low. You’ll need a Ryzen 3000 processor with a compatible X570 or B550 motherboard to use the drive to its full potential, however. Intel CPUs and older AMD chips lack PCIe 4.0 capabilities, though this drive would still work in (slower, but still fast) PCIe 3.0 mode.

As we’re still in the early days of PCIe 4.0, most drives—including this speedy Sabrent NVMe— require a significant heatsink for best performance. You can try using the one that comes with your motherboard, but if that won’t be enough we have two options for you: pick up Sabrent’s optional heatsink for $25 or buy the drive with heatsink included for $180 when you clip the $40 off coupon underneath the price tag. The latter being the better deal, of course.

The next sale price that caught our eye was the PCIe 3.0 version of the 1TB Sabrent Rocket for $120. Again it’s the best price we’ve seen in 2020, with the usual price being $150.

Finally, for those who want high-performance external storage, the Sabrent Rocket Nano with a USB 3.2 connection is $240, down from $300. That’s still pricey, but it’s again the all-time low and this is around the fastest external storage you can expect right now save for a high quality NVMe that uses Thunderbolt 3.

There are a couple more SSDs on offer as part of Amazon’s 24-hour sale, but these are definitely the cream of the crop. Don’t delay if you’re interested, though, as the deals disappear at midnight.

