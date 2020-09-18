Upgrade from Windows 10 Home to Pro for just $39.99, this weekend only

When you bought your computer with Windows 10 pre-installed, the chances are it came with Windows 10 Home. You’re probably aware that Windows 10 Professional is available, but did you know just how easy it is to update and add the benefits it can bring you? Today, in a limited-time special offer, you can upgrade to Windows 10 Professional for $39.99 on the PCWorld Software Store.

Home vs Professional

The Professional version of Windows 10 includes numerous features and options not found in the Home edition—and unsurprisingly they are hugely beneficial for people working from home.

As well as a remote desktop feature, essential for accessing your office PC from afar, Group Policy Management gives system administrators greater control over the operating system. Security is given a boost in Professional, with remote working in mind. There’s also Hyper-V, which allows you to run a virtualized operating system within Windows without the need for extra software. This OS can be the insider build of Windows 10, a Linux distribution and even older editions of Windows.

In addition, Professional includes Sandbox, which enables you to test new software without the install affecting your main system. Professional users gain more control over how and when Windows Updates are delivered. You can delay critical updates by up to 30 days, and optional updates by up to a year, ensuring any bugs are ironed out before you update your PC. And that’s just the beginning of the Professional feature set.

Get your Professional upgrade now

There's never been a better time to upgrade.

It’s worth noting you need a fully activated Windows 10 Home to move up to Professional. You won’t be able to upgrade a non-activated Home.

So, once you’ve bought your Windows 10 Professional product key, it’s time to make the upgrade, and it’s a good idea to make sure that you have all of the latest updates for Windows installed.

Click Start > Settings and head to Update & Security Move to the Windows Update section and click Check for updates Download and install any updates that are available and then move to the Activation section Click the Change product key link to the right, enter the key you’ve bought, click Next and follow any on-screen instructions Windows will download the Professional features, then reboot

And that’s it. You’re good to go. Now enjoy Windows 10 Professional.

