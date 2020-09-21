Get a Sega Genesis Mini console without spending so many gold coins

Since many people are still stuck in their homes, it's rare to see a sale on gaming consoles anymore. But we found one today: Amazon is currently selling the Sega Genesis Mini console for $43.56Remove non-product link, not quite the all-time low but the best price we've seen in a while.

The Sega Genesis Mini is a modernized take on the classic 16-bit gaming console. This is the game machine that gave birth to Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the most well-known gaming mascots outside of Mario. so both the original Sonic game and its sequel are represented here.

But that's not the only reason to buy. The Genesis Mini is basically an adorable small replica of the original but all the games are built-in. You get everything you need to play, including two wired controllers, HDMI, and a power adapter, and a whole library of more than 40 classic titles including Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Streets of Rage 2, Tetris, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, and World of Illusion.

So if you're getting tired of Fortnite and The Last of Us, an old-school Sega console is a fantastic addition to your Xbox or Playstation. It's got nostalgia, great games, and now a great price to boot.

[Today's deal: Sega Genesis Mini for $43.56 on AmazonRemove non-product link]