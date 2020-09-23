Save up to 94% with Remote Learning Coupons

Learn from Home with Remote Learning

Back in the day, when experts advocated learning outside the four walls of the classroom, no one ever thought it would mean lectures from a talking computer screen. While some may still prefer the traditional pen-and-paper way of learning, there is no doubt that online courses are the future of education - and that future is already here.

Online learning or 'E-learning' is a form of education that takes place over the internet and is the most popular form of distance learning (i.e., any type of learning that takes place outside a classroom). While the idea might sound unusual to some, a lot of online courses have actually been available since the start of the millennium. In fact, in the United States alone, more than 1 million students were studying online back in 2003; this number has been growing exponentially as the years go by, especially with the advent of new technological advancements.

This new paradigm for learning and teaching focuses more on student participation and a collaborative approach to education. Online education is a solution for students who cannot or prefer not to join in traditional classroom settings. These include students from remote locations, full- or part-time workers, and those who like to learn independently. Learning styles are different, and while some like the pressure from being surrounded by classmates, others learn best at their own pace. Other benefits of online learning include the following:

Convenience: Easily-accessible, 24/7 learning as long as you have an internet connection and computer/mobile device.

Innovative approach: Highly-variable activities that can address different learning styles and focus more on students.

Independence: Students can study at their own pace or time, and practice responsibility as well.

Here are some of our picks for the most popular online learning courses, plus find them at a discounted rate with our coupons.

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone, Inc. offers online classes on learning to read, write and speak in more than 30 different languages, including online Spanish courses, Arabic, Mandarin and Korean, to name a few. Whether you want to learn a new language for a trip or just as a hobby, Rosetta Stone has the courses you need. A 3-month subscription entitles you to 1 (one) language at $11.99/month; a 12-month subscription provides access to all languages at $14.92/month; and lifetime access is priced at $299 (one-time payment). Our exclusive Rosetta Stone promo code offers you up to 49% off a 12-month subscription.

Subscribing to Rosetta Stone comes with a 3-day free trial, after which you will be charged for a 12-month subscription if you fail to cancel. You can cancel your trial anytime.

edX

edX provides access to over 2,500 online courses from 140 different institutions, including Harvard, Berkeley and MIT. While their popular subjects include Business and Management, Humanities and the Sciences, you can browse all their online courses to find the right fit for you. If you are still unsure, you can start with the edX Demo course first. At the end of your course or program, edX will provide you with a verified certificate you can use for job applications, and even as credit for a college or university application.

When you enroll in the audit track, you will not be charged for taking edX courses, provided these are not professional education courses. But, if you want to earn a certificate and complete assignments, the fee varies depending on the course, but they usually range from $50 to $300. edX also offers a financial assistance program to help learners earn a certificate at reduced costs. But, you can also save with the edX coupon code for a 15% discount.

Coursera

Coursera also works in collaboration with over 200 leading universities to provide you with over 3,900 courses and specializations and more than 20 degrees and MasterTrack certificates. Offers include courses (with some Coursera courses free), guided projects (self-paced lessons geared to finding you the skills needed for a particular job), specializations, online degrees, and MasterTrack certificates (modules from different Master's programs). Use a Coursera promo code to save now.

Udemy

Udemy offers over 130,00 online video courses in business, design, photography and marketing, for example. Each course is owned and managed by the instructor(s), and lectures vary from videos, slides and text. The courses are also on-demand, which you can take at your own time. Udemy free courses are also offered, but most courses are priced as low as $10 to as high as $199. A 94% off Udemy coupon is available for design classes when you register today.

Conclusion

Online learning is an excellent solution for both teachers and students. Aside from the convenience and flexibility, online education promotes independent, responsible and goal-directed studying. With your well-earned certificates after your course, you are one step closer to achieving your goal.