Incredible deals on Anker chargers, one day only on Amazon

It’s time to get charged up. Amazon is running a one-day sale on Anker mobile charging accessories with many all-time low prices to be had. Here are our top picks.

Anker’s PowerWave wireless car charger is $30Remove non-product link half off its $60 MSRP and besting its previous all-time-low by $10. The PowerWave car charger is a three-part package that includes the phone cradle, a stand that clips on to an air vent, and a dual-port car charger. This charger works with all Qi-certified phones, and there’s an extra standard USB port for the passenger’s phone.

If you want some more wireless charging for your home office, the Anker 15W Max Wireless charging pad is $20Remove non-product link, another all-time low price for this charger that usually costs $30. This a Qi-certified charger that delivers up to 15 watts of power. Along with the pad, it comes with a 5-foot USB-A to C cable.

Finally, we have the Anker PowerCore portable charger with a 26,800mAh battery for $37.49Remove non-product link down from $60 and marking an all-time-low trifecta. It has three standard USB ports with Anker’s PowerIQ for charging, and two USB mini ports for power input. The double input allows the battery to go from zero to fully charged in under 7 hours, according to Anker.

These are just a part of the sale, which also includes charging cables, a power strip, a second portable charger, and a few other options, so be sure to check out everything that’s availableRemove non-product link.