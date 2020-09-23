Which Norton 360 Plan Is Best for Me?

Comparing Norton 360 Plans

As mentioned before, Norton offers four different subscription options at varying price points so you can choose the product that makes the most sense for you. Generally, you can save some money when opting for an annual subscription versus a monthly subscription; however this option is only available with certain plans. In any case, you can use a Norton promo code offered at PCWorld to get additional savings when checking out. Regardless of what you pick, Norton provides its digital protection, Smart Firewall, Cloud Backup, Secure VPN, and Password Manager standard with all plans.

Norton 360 Standard

Don’t let the price fool you. Norton’s Standard subscription plan is an incredible value for anyone who wants to increase their security when browsing online. This basic plan still offers renowned antispyware and antivirus software for a single device. This is an affordable option for an individual who only needs to protect one computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Norton 360 Deluxe

The Deluxe plan is similar to the Standard, except it gives you more flexibility with the number of devices that can be protected, as well as increased cloud backup capacity. With the Norton 360 Deluxe package you can use the software on up to 5 different PC/Macs, smartphones, or tablets with 50GB of cloud storage.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select

When you upgrade to Norton with LifeLock Select, you get the added benefits of identity monitoring and protection from LifeLock. This includes the Identity Alert system and credit monitoring amongst other privacy features. And, don’t worry, you still get all the protection offered with the Deluxe plan, plus 100GB of cloud storage.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus

If you need top-of-the-line protection for every part of your digital life, Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus is the best option for you. It includes all the bells and whistles previously mentioned, as well as additional monitoring for your investment accounts, home title, and court records. In addition, you are able to use Norton’s software on an unlimited number of devices and the cloud storage is upgraded to 500GB of capacity.

How Do I Choose a Norton 360 Plan?

It might seem overwhelming at first, but picking the right Norton 360 plan is quite simple once you understand the features offered and your own security needs. Comparing each plan to your own digital lifestyle will help you determine exactly the level of online and identity protection you need at an affordable price. To maximize your savings, be sure to look for a Norton coupon code at PCWorld before starting your subscription.