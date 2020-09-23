Feature

Corsair's new 4000-series PC cases offer a freedom of choice

As usual, however, you'll have to shell out more if aesthetics are important.

Corsair 4000D Airflow & 4000X teardown and tour   (15:10)
Alaina unboxes, tears down, and walks us through Corsair's new 4000 series cases, a set of ATX/E-ATX mid-towers.

PC builders can expect a flood of components to hit store shelves in the final stretch of 2020—and not just the graphics cards and processors that have absorbed most of the attention. This initial wave of fall releases includes a new series of mid-tower cases from Corsair, which launched on September 15 with three models.

As you’ll see in the video above, the 4000D, 4000D Airflow, and iCue 4000X share the same chassis, with each distinguishing itself via a different front panel. On the lower end, the $80 4000D and 4000D Airflow feature steel panels, one solid and the other with stylized cutouts for airflow. The swankier $120 4000X boasts a thicker tempered glass panel, and also includes an additional fan along with a fan controller.

Overall, these cases are roomy, with support for smaller E-ATX motherboards and vertical GPU mounting. They also provide ample space for longer graphics cards, and all but the chunkiest of CPU air coolers will fit. Radiators can be mounted at the front, top, and back of the tower, with common sizes all accommodated—the only tiny caveat is that for a top-mounted 280mm AIO, you’ll need to check your RAM height to ensure enough clearance. You’ll find plenty of spots for cable routing, too, including a removable panel that partially hides the cables routing from the power supply shroud and behind the motherboard to the visible areas of the case.

Close up of thumb screws and dust filter on Corsair 4000D Airflow Alaina Yee / IDG

Corsair has added a splash of its color branding to these cases (shown here on the 4000D Airflow).

The main quirk of these cases is the relatively low amount of drive mounting points. You can install only up to four drives total—there are two 2.5-inch mounting brackets and one hard drive cage that houses either two 2.5-inch or two 3.5-inch drives. Given 4000 series’ relatively generic layout and average dimensions for a mid-tower, Corsair could have easily fit another 2.5-inch bracket or two within the case.

One note for those who’ve been waiting to buy one of Corsair’s existing cases: Eventually, the 4000 series cases will replace existing models in the Corsair lineup. The 4000D and 4000D Airflow will take over the 275R and 275R Airflow’s spots, respectively, while the 4000X will eventually succeed the iCue 465X RGB. However, the company says that the change is not immediate, so you still have time to make a purchase.

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
