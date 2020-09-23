Save desk space with this dual-monitor stand for $22

If the only thing holding you back from getting a dual monitor setup is desk space, Amazon has the deal for you. The online retailer is selling the Huanuo dual monitor desk stand for $22.39 when you clip the coupon under the price at checkout.

We haven’t tested this particular stand, but it’s well reviewed on Amazon, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars across more than 1,500 reviews. This stand is compatible with the 75mm x 75mm and 100mm x 100mm VESA patterns and fits most 13- to 27-inch flat and curved screens. Gamers with massive screens will need to look elsewhere, but this could be the cornerstone of a solid multi-monitor productivity setup.

The arms hold up to 17.6 pounds each and feature a plus 80- to -90-degree tilt, a 180-degree swivel, and 360-degree rotation. The center pole also has a single height adjustment for both monitors. The center pole is 17 inches high, allowing for a variety of monitor heights.

There are two mounting options: a c-clamp with a desk thickness of up to three inches and grommet mounting for desks that are up to 3.5 inches.

Overall it’s a nice-looking, very affordable monitor stand for people who need to save some desk space.

[Today’s deal: Huanuo dual monitor stand mount for $22.39 on Amazon.]