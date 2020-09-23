Deal

Save desk space with this dual-monitor stand for $22

Amazon is selling a dual-monitor desk stand for $22.39.

If the only thing holding you back from getting a dual monitor setup is desk space, Amazon has the deal for you. The online retailer is selling the Huanuo dual monitor desk stand for $22.39 when you clip the coupon under the price at checkout.

We haven’t tested this particular stand, but it’s well reviewed on Amazon, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars across more than 1,500 reviews. This stand is compatible with the 75mm x 75mm and 100mm x 100mm VESA patterns and fits most 13- to 27-inch flat and curved screens. Gamers with massive screens will need to look elsewhere, but this could be the cornerstone of a solid multi-monitor productivity setup.

The arms hold up to 17.6 pounds each and feature a plus 80- to -90-degree tilt, a 180-degree swivel, and 360-degree rotation. The center pole also has a single height adjustment for both monitors. The center pole is 17 inches high, allowing for a variety of monitor heights.

There are two mounting options: a c-clamp with a desk thickness of up to three inches and grommet mounting for desks that are up to 3.5 inches.

Overall it’s a nice-looking, very affordable monitor stand for people who need to save some desk space.

[Today’s deal: Huanuo dual monitor stand mount for $22.39 on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
