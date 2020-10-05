Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
This pro quality video editor is super easy to use and costs just $30

Most video editors have two common features: They’re grossly overpriced and incredibly difficult to use. But neither of these are the case with the simplistic but powerful VSDC Video Editor Pro, which we’re providing to readers right now for a comparatively paltry sum.

As far as video editors go, you’re unlikely to find something as powerful but user friendly as this. Unlike the other guys, VSDC Video Editor Pro can be used by practically anyone to easily create high-quality videos for class presentations, social media marketing, YouTube, and more. It lets you import video from any source without quality loss, it offers a full slate of editing tools, and it’s compatible with most Windows-based systems ― even those still running XP SP 3. In short, the software makes the act of video editing totally easy.

Even the professionals seem to like it, as evidenced from the glowing reviews provided by CNET and Digital Trends. If you have videos to edit and don’t have time for some of the more expensive options out there, then now’s the time to try the VSDC Video Editor Pro on for size. Get a lifetime license, which is normally $49, for just $29.99 when you take advantage of this offer.

 
