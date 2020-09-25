Deal

Get next-gen ready with the Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset for $50

Amazon is selling the Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset with 7.1 virtual surround sound for $50.

If you've already pre-ordered your Xbox Series X or Playstation 5, you've got a bit of a wait ahead. In the meantime, you can upgrade your headphones. Amazon is selling the Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset on sale for $50, a $20 discount and matching an all-time low. You won't get them until October 14, but don't fret, you'll still have them in plenty of time before your new console arrives.

The Corsair HS60 Pro feature 7.1 virtual surround sound and 50mm neodymium audio drivers. The microphone is detachable and sports noise-canceling capabilities to keep the screeches emanating from the rec room while on a Zoom call. There is also a volume control roller and a mute button on the right can to make it easier to make quick adjustments.

The ear cups feature "plush memory foam" that appear to have some kind of phony leather feeling. As this is a multi-device headset it also comes with a 3.5mm headphone connector. To enjoy 7.1 virtual surround sound, you'll need a PC only, but Xbox and Playstation users will still get killer sound. PC users can also use Corsair's iCue software to make adjustments to the equalizer for a more customized sound.

We haven't reviewed this model, but we're big fans of Corsair's headphones. So go grab a pair before the price shoots back up.

[Today's deal: Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset for $50 on Amazon]

