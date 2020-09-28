Amazon Prime Day starts October 13, but these awesome deals are already live

If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day to arrive ever since Amazon delayed the shopping event in July due to the pandemic, the day—actually days—is almost here. Amazon has announced that Prime Day will commence October 13 and run a full two days with “incredible savings on products from small businesses and top brands.”

This year’s event has a small-business vibe, with Amazon offering a $10 credit to use on Prime Day for any $10 purchase on items sold by select small businesses. Additionally, Amazon Live will “spotlight exciting deals curated from small businesses across Amazon” during the two-day event.

And the sales have already begun. Prime members can grab a pair of third-gen Echo Dots for $40Remove non-product link with code DOTPRIME2PK, which is $10 less than the price you’d usually pay for one. Also on sale is the Fire TV Recast DVR for $130Remove non-product link, good for $100 off its MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. (The Fire TV Recast is showing the full price, but we assume Amazon will update the listing shortly.)

There are also a couple of 2020 Fire TV edition TVs on sale. A 43-inch Toshiba 1080p set is down to $180Remove non-product link and a 50-inch Insignia 4K set is $250Remove non-product link, both new all-time-low prices. These are among Amazon’s most popular Fire TV sets, with a combined 4.5-star rating over nearly 2,500 reviews.

Of course, Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime customers. You can sign up for a 30-day trial of the service, which offers 2-day shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video and Music for $119 a year or $13 a month.