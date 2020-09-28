Deal

Amazon Prime Day starts October 13, but these awesome deals are already live

Beat the digital crowds

Staff Writer, PCWorld |

amazon prime day
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day to arrive ever since Amazon delayed the shopping event in July due to the pandemic, the day—actually days—is almost here. Amazon has announced that Prime Day will commence October 13 and run a full two days with “incredible savings on products from small businesses and top brands.”

This year’s event has a small-business vibe, with Amazon offering a $10 credit to use on Prime Day for any $10 purchase on items sold by select small businesses. Additionally, Amazon Live will “spotlight exciting deals curated from small businesses across Amazon” during the two-day event.

And the sales have already begun. Prime members can grab a pair of third-gen Echo Dots for $40 with code DOTPRIME2PK, which is $10 less than the price you’d usually pay for one. Also on sale is the Fire TV Recast DVR for $130, good for $100 off its MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. (The Fire TV Recast is showing the full price, but we assume Amazon will update the listing shortly.)

There are also a couple of 2020 Fire TV edition TVs on sale. A 43-inch Toshiba 1080p set is down to $180 and a 50-inch Insignia 4K set is $250, both new all-time-low prices. These are among Amazon’s most popular Fire TV sets, with a combined 4.5-star rating over nearly 2,500 reviews.

Of course, Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime customers. You can sign up for a 30-day trial of the service, which offers 2-day shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video and Music for $119 a year or $13 a month.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes