Learn Spanish in a way that’s fun and engaging with Lirica, now just $50

There are several benefits to learning Spanish. It helps you to make connections with a whole new community, it boosts your confidence, and it even can improve your job prospects. But classroom training isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, so we’re offering lifetime subscriptions to the award-winning Lirica Premium Language Learning App at 66 percent off the regular price.

Lirica is, for all intents and purposes, different. Oh sure, it’ll teach you how to read, write, and speak in Spanish, but it’ll do it in a way that no one else does. While classroom experiences — and even other apps — have you memorize and regurgitate boring words and phrases, Lirica instead uses Latin music to teach you the language in a more fun and engaging way.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/FRfXq2qCnJo

And the advantages of this set up are pretty plain. Not only will you see how the words are spelled, but you’ll also get a better understanding of the pronunciation. And you’ll even get a glimpse into the Latin culture that the songs come from, so it’s possible to develop deeper connections with native speakers much more quickly than you could through other means.

If you are a busy person and want a more efficient way to learn Spanish, then Lirica is certainly worth examining. And since you can get a lifetime subscription to the app right now for just $49.99, purchasing makes a lot of sense from practically every perspective.

Lirica Premium Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription - $49.99



See Deal

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.