These true wireless earbuds are a $26 steal

Roam free with your tunes with this killer deal at Amazon today. The online retailer has the Tribit FlyBuds 3 true wireless earbuds for $26 instead of the usual $40. You could buy a handful of these for the same $160 price as Apple’s AirPods.

These Bluetooth 5 wireless earbuds come in a 2,600mAh charging case. After 10 minutes of charging you should have enough power for 1.5 hours of playtime, according to the product listing, while the case itself can supply enough juice for up to 100 hours of playtime before requiring a recharge of its own. The charging case can also deliver power to other devices removing the need to carry an additional powerbank if you’re charging small devices.

The earbuds have 6mm drivers and feature an enhanced bass feature to boost the beats by another 43 percent. We haven’t reviewed these earbuds, but they are well reviewed on Amazon with 4.5 stars out of 5 from 373 ratings (at this writing). They also have a built-in mic, touch controls, and are rated for IPX7 waterproofing meaning they can handle immersion in up to one meter (3.28’) of water.

As for the fit, the Tribits have three pairs of ear fins and 6 different ear tip designs to help you get the best fit possible. This is a pretty enticing, truly wireless package for just $26 dollars. There’s no word when the sale ends, so grab them soon if you’re interested.

[Today’s deal: Tribit FlyBuds 3 wireless earbuds for $26 at Amazon.]