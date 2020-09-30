Pre-order the new Quest 2 by Oculus

Quest 2: A New revolutionizing all-in-one VR system by Oculus from Facebook

Gamers around the world are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the advanced all-in-one VR system Quest 2 by Oculus, which will be released on October 13, 2020. In this blog, we will discuss hardware and software changes and upgrades from Quest 2 predecessor, as well as all you need to know about pre-ordering your new Quest 2.

Quest was a big hit among the gaming community worldwide, some even called it the best VR gaming headset. The reason for this success was due to its advanced features, such as sophisticated inside-out tracking, great design, independent hardware, and the ability to support the best VR games yet. Now you can understand why the audience is so excited to hear about the arrival of Quest 2.

If you are looking to pre-order Quest 2 and explore all its new features by yourself, here is a complete list of all the new features and updates you can expect:

Quest 2 new features:

Enhanced screen - You will be happy to know that unlike Quest, the screen resolution in the new device has been increased from 1440 x 1600 to 1832 x 1920 px per eye. Also, the dual PenTile OLED is now replaced by a single LCD.

Improved refresh rate - Well, the refresh rate is the same as Quest, but what's new is that you can play games and apps on this new device at 90Hz. Thanks to this development, you can run apps and games smoothly with a higher level of responsiveness.

Better processor - One thing you will benefit the most from is its new processor, which you can expect a big improvement in performance from. The Snapdragon 835 is replaced by the Snapdragon XR2, which is one of the best processors out there for VR headsets.

Speed (RAM) - Along with the processor, the RAM is increased from 4 to 6 GB. So even if there were any lag issues before, there won't be any now.

Efficient design - The new design significantly reduces the headset weight and absorbs heat, allowing you to wear it comfortably for longer.

Cinematic sound - There is a significant difference in the sound quality of Quest 2, along with other hardware changes, which is now louder and better and all that is on top of its 3D positional audio.

Redesigned Controllers - Hand controllers play an important role in VR gaming, and if they are not up to the mark, the rest of the specs can go awry. Quest 2 comes with high-quality controllers with battery life four times longer than before, plus the design is quite efficient in every way, especially its improved thumb rest area.

What games are available for Quest 2?

In the end, it all comes down to the games. Everyone wants to know which ones are compatible with Quest 2. So here's a list of some of the most exciting games that you can play on your brand new Quest 2:

Some titles from the Oculus content library:

Rez Infinite

Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister

The Climb 2

Pistol Whip: 2089

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Jurassic World Aftermath

Myst

Note: These are just a few of the many games you can access and play through the Oculus library. All games available in the content library are compatible with Quest 2.

Some PC game titles you can play via Oculus Link

Lone Echo II

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Asgard's Wrath

Stormland

Lone Echo







How much does it cost?

You may be surprised to know that Quest 2 is actually more affordable than the older version of Quest. In fact, Quest 2 is the most reasonably priced all-in-one advanced VR system available from $299 (64GB) and $399 (256GB).

Is it worth buying?

People have been waiting for the release of Quest 2 for a long time and that is not surprising at all. After all, it is not every day you find an opportunity to buy a device with these advanced specs at such a reasonable price. Leaving everything aside, the fact that it's the only VR system equipped with a Snapdragon XR2 processor and still retails from $299 qualifies it as the best VR system on the market. No one can deny that a VR headset with such specs at this price is a must-have! Browse available Oculus promo codes at PCWorld for additional savings on online purchases.