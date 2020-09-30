Score a massive 1TB Crucial SSD for just $80

Newegg is the place to be today if you want to beef up your PC with some spacious, speedy SSD storage. The online retailer is selling the 1TB Crucial BX500 SSD for $80Remove non-product link with the checkout code 93XPU25. That’s $20 off Newegg’s current price, and it beats what you’ll find elsewhere as well.

This is a 2.5-inch SSD and will make a fine primary boot drive, especially if you’re currently using a hard drive. For desktop users already rocking an M.2 NVMe drive this 1TB BX500 is an awesome choice as secondary storage thanks to its large capacity.

We haven’t reviewed the BX500, but Crucial says this drive has a maximum sequential read speed of 540 megabytes per second, and a maximum sequential write of 500 MBps.

In addition to the drive, you get Acronis True Image for Crucial drive cloning software. We haven’t looked at this version of Acronis True Image, but we liked the 2019 edition that came out around the same time as this drive—and we liked the 2021 version even better. It’s our favorite Windows backup software, and the full version usually costs $50 by itself.

Anyway, the Crucial BX500 looks like a solid drive from a known storage brand and today it’s available at an excellent price.

