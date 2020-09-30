What is iolo System Mechanic?

No matter how good of a device you buy, at some point, you will encounter technical problems. Issues ranging from performance to security can arise, but thankfully, now you can effortlessly resolve these problems using various software.

Today, there are many performance and security software available in the online market, but not every software you come across can meet the standards you expect. That's why people often go for software that other users are satisfied with. iolo System Mechanic is a reputable software, which is well-known for its capabilities. Continue reading this iolo system mechanic review to learn more about it and a variety of other game-changing software the company has developed.

What is iolo Technologies?

iolo technologies is a company that makes different security and performance software for various platforms and devices. Their most popular software is the iolo System Mechanic Ultimate Defense, which features range from improving the performance of your devices to providing security, privacy, and other useful tools. This product, in particular, is popular because it is a combination of almost all other software made by this company. They have another multi-pack software, similar to this one, known as the iolo System Mechanic Pro , which unlike this one, is a combination of not all, but four different software made by this company.

In most cases, it is better to go for a multi-pack software that delivers a comprehensive solution, but if you want to buy one for a specific requirement, then standalone software, such as:

Privacy Guardian (for privacy protection)

Malware Killer (for protection against malware)

ByePass (for password management & identity protection online)

Search and Recover (for recovering lost data from drives)

DriveScrubber (for permanently deleting files from your device)

System Shield AntiVirus and AntiSpyware (for protection against viruses and spyware)

System Mechanic (for improving system performance)

All programs can be purchased separately at iolo technologies.

What is iolo System Mechanic and what does it do?

iolo technologies has developed eight different software products that you can use for a variety of purposes. Although you can buy any particular software from these eight individually, purchasing software for every other need separately can be expensive and difficult to manage. So iolo System Mechanic is, in a way, a solution to this problem as you can meet all of the different needs of your device through this one complete software solution.

However, there are three different versions of System Mechanic available at iolo technologies:

System Mechanic Ultimate Defense - As mentioned at the beginning of this article, this is a complete solution to every problem of your device. If you don't want to buy separate software for every issue and want to resolve all concerns, whether it's about security or performance, with one software, then this version is perfect for you. They made it by integrating almost all other software (listed above) developed by this company.

Here's a quick recap of all the things you can do with this software version:

Optimize PC performance

Get online privacy protection

Easy Password management & protection

Malware removal & protection

Permanent file removal

Deleted file recovery

System Mechanic Professional - If you think you only need software to solve a few problems or don't want to spend extra on one that is a combination of all seven different software, then purchasing iolo System Mechanic Pro would be appropriate for you. This version integrates four separate softwares from the company that allows you to optimize your device's performance, block malware, permanently delete files, and recover accidentally deleted files.

System Mechanic - This version, as the name suggests, plays the role of a mechanic for your device. Should there be any performance or speed issues, or any system malfunction, you can fix it with this version of the software.

Is iolo System Mechanic free to download?

You can download any software by iolo technologies on a free-trial basis, including iolo System Mechanic. The free trial lasts for 30 days, from which you can evaluate the capabilities of the software. After 30 days, you have to buy the software if you want to continue using it and to enjoy all the advanced features that come with the paid version.

How much does System Mechanic cost?

As there are three different versions of System Mechanic with distinct functionalities, their prices also vary according to their capabilities.

Here's the breakdown of the prices:

System Mechanic Ultimate Defense - $79.95

System Mechanic Professional - $69.95

System Mechanic - $49.95

These are their standard prices, but you will be happy to know that you can get this software at a lower price by using iolo coupons. You can get discounts of up to 20% or more through various offers available on this page.