Norton 360 Deluxe 2020 discounted 73%—secure all your devices!

For years Norton has been synonymous with American-made security and, aside from a slight name change, the new Norton 360 Deluxe 2020 continues its fine tradition of offering comprehensive protection for your devices, worldwide.

There’s everything you’d expect in such a security suite: strong antivirus protection that monitors files and programs not just for known threats but for suspicious behavior too, helping block malware before it can gain a foothold on your system.

In addition to protection against all the latest threats when you bank, browse or shop online, Norton 360 Deluxe 2020 offers additional features including:

Password Manager . Generate, store and access your passwords across your devices

. Generate, store and access your passwords across your devices Secure VPN . Create a secure tunnel between your device and the internet

. Create a secure tunnel between your device and the internet Cloud Backup . 25GB of cloud storage to safeguard your most important files and data

. 25GB of cloud storage to safeguard your most important files and data Virus Protection Promise. A Norton expert is on hand 24/7 to help keep your devices secure and virus-free or get your full subscription refunded

This version includes a 3-Device, 1-Year license. This means you can use this licence to activate three different devices (a mix of PC, Mac, iOS, Android), for a year.

Best of all, all this is available for $19.99 rather than the regular MSRP of $74.99, offering a saving of 73%.

Due to Norton regional restrictions, this offer is only valid for residents of North America (US, Canada) and the European Union & UK.

Hurry though, this discounted offer is only available through September 30 2020, so make sure you take advantage before the offer expires.

To purchase your copy of the program, go to https://software.pcworld.com