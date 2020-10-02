HP Laptops: Made for A New Era of Mobility

Today’s business users have high expectations for mobility, and search of solutions that let them confidently connect and stay productive in nearly any work setting – whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Given the speed of business, the ability to multi-task has become a requisite for the modern workforce, requiring platforms that enable efficient toggling between workflows, such as jumping on a videoconference call while simultaneously crunching last-minute data requests, and fielding emails. In fact, 77% of HR and business managers cite outdated systems and technology as their biggest workforce management challenge, according to a study by the Workforce Institute at Kronos.

On the heels of the COVID-19 outbreak, the mobility requirements for a modern, work-where-you-want laptop are even higher. Employees must be able to work effectively remotely at home or in a setting outside the traditional office to ensure business continuity. Yet IDC research found that many companies lack the infrastructure to effectively support remote workers: Over half of respondents find it difficult to communicate and collaborate with colleagues; 43% struggle to interact with external stakeholders; and nearly 40% were stymied by inadequate remote access.

To fill the void, HP has extended its ProBook and EliteBook line of professional laptops with new offerings leveraging the AMD Ryzen PRO processors. With these machines, HP delivers top-of-line performance and enterprise-grade security in sleek designs that can adapt to any working style.

Sustainable and Secure

Both the new HP ProBook x360 435 and the EliteBook 805 series are designed from the ground up with security and resiliency in mind. The systems offer a multi-layered approach to help protect against cyber threats, which are increasing in number and complexity.

HP SureStart ensures self-healing protection that automatically recovers the BIOS and other critical firmware; HP Sure Sense employs deep learning and AI to identify and quarantine never-before-seen attacks so infections are thwarted before they happen. Physical shutters protect from malicious surveillance, and AMD’s Memory Guard protects data at rest and in transit using memory encryption, reducing the threat of physical memory attacks if a laptop is left in standby mode.

A key focus in the HP/AMD alliance is sustainability. The AMD Ryzen PRO-powered laptops join HP’s line up of 38 Gold and 268 Silver EPEAT-registered products offered in more than 19 countries, aiding customers in making purchasing decisions that support their own sustainability goals.

During 2019, HP used over 25,000 tons of post-consumer recycled content plastic in HP print and PS products, or equivalent to 9 percent plastics used. HP has also sourced 1.7 million pounds – more than 60 million bottles – of ocean-bound plastic, and launched the world’s first notebook, display, mobile workstation and enterprise Chromebook made using ocean-bound plastics.

The HP ProBook x360 435

Design. Architected to meet the needs of small- and mid-size business users, the ultra-slim HP ProBook x360 435 is highly versatile thanks to its four modes of operation that can accommodate any kind of working style for users. A 360-degree hinge creates a convertible unit that can accommodate traditional desktop use or be folded to work in tablet-style to accommodate on-the-move workers or collaboration at a job site.

When combined with the HP Pro Pen, users get added flexibility for naturally annotating, drawing, and taking notes on-screen much like they would with a traditional pen. A dual-camera system with a second camera in the keyboard lends itself to taking photos and videos in tablet mode, good for capturing the world around you for personal use or to convey materials or work conditions to colleagues. An additional recline mode makes it easy to prop up whether you’re working from the sofa or your favorite chair.

Performance. The unit packs enough power and performance to get users through a deadline-driven, multi-tasking work day. The AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer support for up to 8 cores and 16 threads, making it 33% faster than systems based on competing chip sets and the perfect choice to support the multi-tasking demands of today’s business user. Thanks to AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, long battery life—in some cases, up to 20+ hours—is another hallmark of the system as is outstanding performance for graphics-intensive workloads like videoconferencing thanks to integrated Radeon Vega graphics.

Durability on the move. Mobile use is hard on a laptop as the constant packing up, setting down, and carting around adds to device wear and tear. The HP ProBook x360 435 is designed with durability in mind with its anodized aluminum one-piece keyboard dock and lid. The convertible laptop endures 120,000 hours of testing per product as part of compliance with the MIL-STD 810G certification.

Built to last keyboard. The keyboard generally takes a beating with widespread mobile use. Not only is the HP ProBook x360 435’s keyboard spill-resistant, it is also designed to pass the “wipe-ability” test, meaning it stands up to 1,000 germicidal wipes—a must-have feature in the age of COVID-19. The keyboard also offers a level of flexibility for video and photo taking thanks to the optional dual-camera system that boosts a second camera on the keyboard deck.

HP’s EliteBook 805 Series

Comfort and fit. Whether traveling from office to client site or merely moving around house when working remotely, the ultrathin and light HP EliteBook 805 series is ready. The 14-inch laptop, weighing in at a slight 1.3 kg/2.86 pounds, is easy to carry, but its small size doesn’t skimp on screen real estate. The laptop boasts an 84% screen-to-body ratio, ensuring enough work space to handle graphs, charts, and spreadsheets or to display video for training purposes and meetings. There are also 13- and 15-inch models.

More than a PC. Because a laptop is often ground zero for how work and play get done, the HP EliteBook 800 models put a personal spin on productivity via the HP WorkWell app. The app makes well-being measurable and actionable at work, coaching users with personalized advice on when to take breaks and when to get out and exercise along with extra productivity tips. The laptop’s surfaces, finished with UV hardened paint, are easily sanitized and have been tested to withstand 10,000 cleaning cycles.

Lasting power and performance. The EliteBook 800 models, built on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, supports long battery life—in some cases, up to 25+ hours—so on-the-go and remote users can get through a day of meetings and multitasking without plugging in. When they do need a charge, HP Fast Charge features restores up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes of charging so they can get back to work in no time.

The Bottom Line

With remote work and multi-tasking workdays now the norm, the demands for laptop flexibility have never been higher. HP is stepping up with offerings that deliver a modern user experience primed for secure collaboration and business productivity.

Learn more about HP’s newest laptop lineup.