The Full Nerd ep. 153: GeForce RTX 3080 crashes, Zen 3 rumors with BPS Customs

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by special guest Brian Stroh of BPS Customs, an excellent YouTube channel devoted to PC reviews and abundant build videos chock full of practical insights. Brian joins the gang in discussing crashing woes with Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, AMD Zen 3 rumors, and plenty of Q&A.

It wouldn't be a GPU launch without controversy stacked on more controversy, but here we are again. Some GeForce RTX 3080 customers are reporting random crashes in games. Brad reveals the fix he tested and the crew digs into just what went wrong, who to blame, and whether AMD's rumored Radeon RX 6000 can benefit from it all.

Speaking of AMD, PCWorld's Bavarian cousin PC Welt said a source tells it that AMD's upcoming "Zen 3" Ryzen processor will feature 12 cores and clock in a 5GHz on boost scores. Just how bad is that for Intel's 14nm desktop parts? Watch the Full Nerd to find out.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 152 on YouTube or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

