News Analysis

The Full Nerd ep. 153: GeForce RTX 3080 crashes, Zen 3 rumors with BPS Customs

The Full Nerd crew digs into what fixes the RTX 3080 crash problem, how serious it is, and how scary AMD's Zen 3 just might be

The Full Nerd
RTX 3080 crashing, Zen 3 rumors, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 153   (01:20:46)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Join The Full Nerd gang (with special guest BPS Customs!) as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by special guest Brian Stroh of BPS Customs, an excellent YouTube channel devoted to PC reviews and abundant build videos chock full of practical insights. Brian joins the gang in discussing crashing woes with Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, AMD Zen 3 rumors, and plenty of Q&A.

It wouldn't be a GPU launch without controversy stacked on more controversy, but here we are again. Some GeForce RTX 3080 customers are reporting random crashes in games. Brad reveals the fix he tested and the crew digs into just what went wrong, who to blame, and whether AMD's rumored Radeon RX 6000 can benefit from it all.

Speaking of AMD, PCWorld's Bavarian cousin PC Welt said a source tells it that AMD's upcoming "Zen 3" Ryzen processor will feature 12 cores and clock in a 5GHz on boost scores. Just how bad is that for Intel's 14nm desktop parts? Watch the Full Nerd to find out.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 152 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there, and BPS Customs!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes