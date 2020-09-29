Bluetooth speakers and true wireless earbuds hit all-time low prices, today only

Pump up the volume at a discount today with Amazon’s one-day sale on Doss Bluetooth speakers and true wireless earbudsRemove non-product link. The sale includes some all-time low prices and all-around excellent buys for audio gear on the go. The sale ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening Pacific time.

We sifted through all the deals to identify our top picks from the sale.

First up we have the Doss Icon True wireless earbuds for $34 instead of $50—the all-time low. These earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0 and passive noise canceling. They’re also IPX5 rated for waterproofing, meaning it’ll stand up to rain and sweat (but don’t go swimming with them). Doss says the earbuds have up to 30 hours playtime.

Next, we’ve got the Doss E-go II for $25.17 instead of $40. This bar-shaped portable Bluetooth speaker features a built-in mic, a 12 watt drive, and IPX6 waterproofing that means it can stand up to heavy spray but won’t do well in a pond, lake, or pool. Doss says it offers up to 12 hours of playtime.

Finally, for those who like the rugged look there’s the Doss Traveler Bluetooth speaker for $28, down from $40 and the all-time low. This speaker comes with a travel handle and while it looks rugged, it isn’t actually any tougher than the other speakers we’ve discussed. It features a 20 watt drive, and it’s IPX6 rated meaning it will stand up to a rinse under the tap but can’t handle a dip in the hot tub.

These are just our favorite deals in the 24-hour sale, though. Amazon’s offering 18 different Doss products at deep discounts, though many of them are just color variants of the same core device. Hit the link below if you want to see everything on sale, but make sure you do it before midnight Pacific, when the sale ends.

[Today’s deal: Doss one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]