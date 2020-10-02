Deal

Learn to code for just a buck with this No Starch Press Humble Bundle

Learn a new language and save big

Contributor, PCWorld |

humblebundlelearntocodefun
Humble Bundle

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you've always wanted to learn to code but found it daunting and overwhelming, today's deal will surely help brighten up your outlook. Humble Bundle and No Starch Press have created a new bundle called Learn to Code the Fun Way that uses a more lighthearted approach. But it's not light on the content. This bundle is filled with a variety of languages covering Assembly Language, C++, Clojure, Erlang, F#, Haskell, Java, JavaScript, Lisp, Perl, Python, R, Rust, and SQL. As with other bundles, a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

At the primary $1 tier the bundle offers a fantastic set of books, including Think Like A Programmer, Perl One-Liners, The Book of F#, Learn Java the Easy Way, Code Craft: The Practice of Writing Excellent Code, and Learn You A Haskell for Great Good! To get the second tier you need to spend at least $8 to get another seven books. Clojure for the Brave and True: Learn the Ultimate Language and Become a Better Programmer, Land of Lisp: Learn to Program in Lisp, One Game at a Time!, Learn You Some Erlang for Great Good!, Practical SQL: A Beginner’s Guide to Storytelling with Data, The Book of R, The Art of R Programming, and Impractical Python Projects. Finally, there is the $15-and-up tier that includes The Secret Life of Programs, The Rust Programming Language, C++ Crash Course, The Art of Assembly Language, Eloquent JavaScript, and If Hemingway Wrote JavaScript.

So if you're ever wanted to get into programming, this bundle is a fantastic way to get started. And you may even have some fun along the way.

[Today’s deal: Humble Book Bundle: Learn to Code the Fun Way by No Starch Press]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes