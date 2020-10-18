Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save over $1,100 on a lifetime subscription to Sticky Notes

PCWorld |

sale 40412 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Make notes, jot down ideas, and plan to-do’s with the highly-rated Sticky Notes. This next-level browser extension is set to revolutionize the way we stay productive and, by getting it right now, you’ll save 95 percent off the cost of a lifetime subscription.

Sticky Notes works with all major computer platforms and is compatible with the Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge web browsers. You just install it and, if you want to make yourself a note about a webpage you’re looking at, simply copy and paste your desired information right into the Sticky Notes pop-up.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/it_-JYHTNLo

You can also use it to record your own ideas as they happen or make lists so you never forget a task. The possibilities are endless. And, since each Sticky Note is saved to the cloud, you can access them from anywhere, at any time, and from any device.

Still using little pieces of paper to keep yourself organized? Level up your game with a lifetime subscription to Sticky Notes, discounted for a limited time to just $49.99.

 
Sticky Notes: Lifetime Subscription - $49.99

See Deal

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes